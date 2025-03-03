Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HLI opened at $173.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.