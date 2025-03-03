Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REM opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

