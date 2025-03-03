Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,822 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.