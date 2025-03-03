Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

