Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $154,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.