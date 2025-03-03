Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $154,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.57.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
