Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7,184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $206.69 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.51 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.