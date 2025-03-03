Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $347.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.99.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

