Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after buying an additional 1,944,019 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

