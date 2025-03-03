Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in IQVIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $188.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

