Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Brightcove by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

