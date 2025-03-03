Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Price Target at $295.73

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Chubb stock opened at $285.34 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

