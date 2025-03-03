Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $178.44

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,505,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $139.25 and a 52-week high of $188.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

