Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 732,827 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $190,535,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,966,920. The trade was a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beigene Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $271.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. Beigene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beigene

Beigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.