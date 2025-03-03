Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 393,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 77,415 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.43.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF ( NASDAQ:BAFE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

