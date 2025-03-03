Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 393,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 77,415 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.43.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.
