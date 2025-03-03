Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) recently:

2/24/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

2/21/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/13/2025 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE BLDR opened at $139.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

