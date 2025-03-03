Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62), Zacks reports. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Burford Capital has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

