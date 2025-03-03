Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $325.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cable One traded as low as $240.55 and last traded at $241.98, with a volume of 199040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.18.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cable One Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 116.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 129.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.37.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

