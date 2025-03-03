Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $325.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cable One traded as low as $240.55 and last traded at $241.98, with a volume of 199040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.18.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CABO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cable One Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.37.
Cable One Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Further Reading
