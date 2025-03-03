Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,543 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $31,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $52.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.