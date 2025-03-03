Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $240.35 and last traded at $241.72, with a volume of 1392927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,339,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

