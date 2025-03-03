Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $4.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.20 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLOV

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.99. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.