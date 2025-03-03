Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.67 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
