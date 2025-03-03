Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.67 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

