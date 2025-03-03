Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Time to Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 320,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 114,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Up 24.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

