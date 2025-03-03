Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

