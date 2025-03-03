Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 75,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,152,064.50. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

ABT opened at $137.99 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $138.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

