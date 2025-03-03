Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,592 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after buying an additional 616,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,685,000 after purchasing an additional 183,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 141,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $12,550,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

PSN stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

