Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,161 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

