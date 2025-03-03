Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

