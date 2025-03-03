Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 408,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

