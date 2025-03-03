Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 371 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

