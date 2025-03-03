Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

