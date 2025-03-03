Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.18 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

