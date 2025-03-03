Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $13.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Caribbean Utilities has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Caribbean Utilities’s payout ratio is 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

