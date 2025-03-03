Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABGY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

