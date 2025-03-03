Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 70.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Trading Down 2.0 %

CRI opened at $41.30 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Carter's Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Carter's Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

