Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $97,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Carvana Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $233.55 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

