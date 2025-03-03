Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Purchases 18,627 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 639,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 237,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.