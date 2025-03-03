Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,723,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.44 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

