Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $343.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,977.21. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

