CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BANL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. CBL International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

