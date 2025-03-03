Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 326380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
Read Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.60.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celldex Therapeutics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.