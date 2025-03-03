Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 326380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,318.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 137,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,852,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $835,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.