Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

