Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.37 and last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 191719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 314.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

