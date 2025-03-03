Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Century Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

