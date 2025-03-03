Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $43.50.
About Century Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Financial
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Porch Group Stock Surges 76% in 2 Days – What’s Next?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Majorana 1: Can It Cement Microsoft’s Place in Quantum Computing?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- China Stocks Are Making a Comeback – Is There More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.