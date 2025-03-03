CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 572,600 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 29,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $179,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,051 shares in the company, valued at $780,306. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,300 shares of company stock worth $529,409. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CERo Therapeutics stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC raised its position in shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) by 550.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. CERo Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.2% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned about 626.24% of CERo Therapeutics worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 13.8 %

About CERo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 219,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,599. CERo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1,095.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

