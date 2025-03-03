CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 68.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $17,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

