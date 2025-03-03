Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $220.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

