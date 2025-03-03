Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
