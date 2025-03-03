Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 747,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment

In other news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

