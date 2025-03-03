Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $80,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Chord Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chord Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $114.30 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

