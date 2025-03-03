Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,381.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,711.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 103,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 97,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

