Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $198.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.79.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.94. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

